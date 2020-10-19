Wind gusts a concern for Dannevirke firefighters

Wind gusts were an issue for Dannevirke firefighters who attended a fire in an area of forestry slash.

Fire appliances from Dannevirke, Weber and Te Uri were called out to a fire on the Weber Rd on Monday night at around 7.30pm.

The fire was in an area of forestry slash, about 50m by 10m in size.

Dannevirke fire chief Peter Sinclair said with winds gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour the decision was made to contain the fire rather than let it spread over 2ha because of the high ember transfer.

A tanker and an appliance from Weber, the Dannevirke tanker and one appliance and one appliance from Te Uri were used.

Sinclair issued a reminder to property owners to create clear areas between slash piles to stop the spread of fires.

The Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade was called out again at around 3.40am yesterday to check on an alarm activation. Shortly before midnight on Saturday Police and the Fire Service were called to a car fire on Dublin St, Dannevirke.

The car was parked in the driveway of the property and received significant damage.

Police said the fire was being treated as suspicious and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.