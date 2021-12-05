William Colenso College student gets $20,000 Rocket Lab scholarship

Pikitangarangi Ratapu, whose love for science and the outdoors put him at the top of Rocket Lab's scholarship list, seen here at this year's Secondary School Waka Ama Nationals. Photo / Supplied

Napier's Pikitangarangi Ratapu is reaching for the stars after being awarded a $20,000 scholarship by Rocket Lab.

The money will go towards four years of tertiary study and also includes a mentorship from Rocket Lab for his final year of study.

"I know Rocket Lab's mentorship can open up the world and show me possible pathways that I haven't even heard of yet. Also, the money will be a huge help," Ratapu said.

The William Colenso College student said he had no idea whether he would get it.

"I felt really awesome."

He said his parents "were really happy for me, and proud too".

Ratapu said because the scholarship was open across New Zealand, there were several quality applicants.

This year Rocket Lab awarded the scholarship to two people - Hinewairere Sollitt-Mackey, of Ruatoria, was the second recipient.

Ratapu has enrolled at the University of Auckland where he will study towards a Bachelor of Science majoring in chemistry and biological sciences.

"I will also study te reo Māori to build my knowledge and fluency," he said.

Like most 18-year-olds, Ratapu is unsure of what the future holds, however, he knows it will definitely involve science.

"I'm hoping that university will open up the possibilities and potential career pathways to me."

Chemistry and biology are Ratapu's favourite areas of science, and he wants a career that can spin off from them.

"I want to have a job that can have a positive impact on our environment."

Rocket Lab education programme lead Felicity Powell said in Ratapu's application, his close relationship with his whakapapa, whenua, and the world around him, and deep care for protecting and nurturing it, had stood out.

"His practical experience working with indigenous scientists showed us he was not only curious about but ready to use that deep care and apply his intelligence and thoughtfulness to making positive changes."

"We like to say 'We go to space to make life better on Earth', and we felt Ratapu embodied this kaupapa," Powell said.

Rocket Lab wants to learn how to solve big challenges such as climate change and coastal erosion.

Powell said Ratapu showed an understanding of this in his application and a genuine interest in being part of that movement.

"Having both that wonder and aspiration to learn and grow, while being so deeply connected to his community and culture, reassured us that no matter what lofty heights Ratapu reaches, he will always keep future generations front and centre."