Hawkes Bay Today

William Colenso College student gets $20,000 Rocket Lab scholarship

3 minutes to read
Pikitangarangi Ratapu, whose love for science and the outdoors put him at the top of Rocket Lab's scholarship list, seen here at this year's Secondary School Waka Ama Nationals. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Maddisyn Jeffares

Napier's Pikitangarangi Ratapu is reaching for the stars after being awarded a $20,000 scholarship by Rocket Lab.

The money will go towards four years of tertiary study and also includes a mentorship from Rocket Lab

