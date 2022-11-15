Who are Hastings’ manu masters? The hunt is on

The manu bombing competition will take place at Havelock North Village Pool, on November 27 and someone will be crowned Hastings' manu king or queen. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The biggest manu bombs will not only be allowed, but encouraged at the Havelock North Village Pool as people compete to be crowned Hastings’ manu master.

A manu is a popular dive bomb which is often banned in public pools for safety reasons like pool depth and the potential for accidents with other swimmers.

The competition will take place on November 27 and will allow enthusiasts at a range of age levels, Junior (8 to 13 years), Senior (14-17 years), and Master (18+ years), to wow a crowd of spectators with skills they’ve honed through hot Hawke’s Bay summers.

The event was organised in partnership with Hastings District Council, and the discerning eyes of former Flaxmere councillor and long-time manu enthusiast Peleti Oli will be on the judging panel.

“We will be looking at their entry into the water, we want to see them super tucked in and for there to be a big splash,” Oli said.

“The manu is a chance to express yourself and add your natural flair – I’m sure that by the end of the day we will have found the perfect manu right here in Hawke’s Bay.”

There will be prizes for competitors from Stirling Sports, Hustle Surf & Moto, Sundays and more.

Spectators can also enjoy a kids’ splash zone, food trucks and activities from the Te Waka Tākaro Play Trailer.

The pool will be open from 10am to 6pm and the competition will start at 11am.

Anyone keen to enter the competition can go to www.aquaticshastings.co.nz to register.