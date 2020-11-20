White Ribbon Week officially begins

White Ribbon ambassadors Tamai Nicholson, Stephen Dunn, Gary McKernon, Hannah Kingi and Tom Kamura and Tararua mayor Tracey Collis at last year's White Ribbon Week opening.

White Ribbon Week begins in Dannevirke today with the official opening at the Clock Tower on High St at 10am.

Nationwide White Ribbon Day is on Wednesday but in Dannevirke it's the week of events which raises awareness of family harm and promotes healthy relationships.

The event is supported by the Tararua Abuse Intervention Network, the police, iwi and agencies who work in the family harm arena.

Before the official opening a sunrise karakia will be held and white ribbons and balloons will be placed along High St.

Tomorrow radio interviews with Tararua's White Ribbon ambassadors can be heard on Dannevirke Radio.

On Wednesday a rock hunt will be held at some of the district's schools.

Painted rocks will be hidden around the schools and parks which children can search for.

Rocks can then be taken to the Tararua REAP office where the children will receive prizes and go into the draw for a major prize.

On Thursday Dannevirke Police

will host a barbecue outside New World at 11.30am.

On Friday an interactive community family fun day will be held at Coronation Park, starting at 5pm, where friendly touch rugby games will be held between police, fire service and parents.