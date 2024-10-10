Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

How to overcome hurdles with flying colours – and dread: Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
Impressions of the hospital department, both the environment and the staff, are overwhelmingly positive, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / Glenn Taylor

Impressions of the hospital department, both the environment and the staff, are overwhelmingly positive, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / Glenn Taylor

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

Sometimes we can really surprise ourselves with what we are able to achieve. Take a cluster of clichés – do the hard yards, step outside your comfort zone – and you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today