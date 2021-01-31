Wheels with Attitude sees 575 vehicles on display

Photos / Sue Emeny
Vehicles of all makes and models rolled into the Dannevirke and Districts A&P Showgrounds last Sunday for the 24th annual Wheels with Attitude car show.
Around 575 vehicles were on display.
It's a huge event that is organised by a small group of members of the Dannevirke Wheels Club and attracts both vehicle owners and visitors from all parts of the country.
Club member Mary McCutcheon, who manned the information booth, said it was a wonderful day with an eclectic variety of vehicles, from gleaming classic Wolsleys to modern Mercedes.
"And the weather couldn't have been better. There were a lot more American cars this year than normal. They seem to be very popular."
While the club runs a lucky draw for vehicle owners there is no people's choice competition.
"Every car is someone's pride and joy so we don't like to make it competitive."
Many people visiting the showgrounds were surprised at how cheap the entry was at $2 per vehicle, regardless of how many passengers there were.
"We purposely keep the charges low as people bringing their vehicles go to a lot of effort washing and polishing their cars, and have costs associated with travelling to our show.
"As long as we make enough money to cover our costs and hopefully make a donation to a charity."
Not only was there a good number of vehicles, probably the second highest number ever, McCutcheon estimated, the show was well supported by spectators.