Wheels with Attitude sees 575 vehicles on display

Vehicles of all makes and models rolled into the Dannevirke and Districts A&P Showgrounds last Sunday for the 24th annual Wheels with Attitude car show.

Around 575 vehicles were on display.

This 1907 Cadillac truck was one of the oldest vehicles exhibited.

It's a huge event that is organised by a small group of members of the Dannevirke Wheels Club and attracts both vehicle owners and visitors from all parts of the country.

The Manawatū Mercedes Club turned out in force the for event complete with a marquis and a varied range of models.

Club member Mary McCutcheon, who manned the information booth, said it was a wonderful day with an eclectic variety of vehicles, from gleaming classic Wolsleys to modern Mercedes.

"And the weather couldn't have been better. There were a lot more American cars this year than normal. They seem to be very popular."

While the club runs a lucky draw for vehicle owners there is no people's choice competition.

"Every car is someone's pride and joy so we don't like to make it competitive."

The barbed wire detail on the paintwork of this 1948 Cadillac de Ville coupe was a unique feature.

Many people visiting the showgrounds were surprised at how cheap the entry was at $2 per vehicle, regardless of how many passengers there were.

This 1963 Chevrolet Impala owned by a member of the Lowrider Club raised a few eyebrows as it left Wheels with Attitude.

"We purposely keep the charges low as people bringing their vehicles go to a lot of effort washing and polishing their cars, and have costs associated with travelling to our show.

"As long as we make enough money to cover our costs and hopefully make a donation to a charity."

Marilyn and Elvis hitched a ride on the back of this 1998 Dodge.

Not only was there a good number of vehicles, probably the second highest number ever, McCutcheon estimated, the show was well supported by spectators.