What's on in Hawke's Bay over January?

Matiu Walters and Six60 performing at Black Barn in 2018. Photo / Warren Buckland

January is an action-packed month when it comes to events in the Hawke's Bay region.

Here's an unofficial diary of what's coming up as we kick off 2021:

Sunday, January 3:

Hawke's Bay Rowing Regatta

Clive River

8am-5pm

Elton John Experience

Abbey Winery, Hastings

12pm-5pm

$15 early bird, $25 general admission

Monday, January 4:

Hawke's Bay Rowing Regatta

Clive River

8am-5pm

Thursday, January 7:

In the Shallows debut album tour

Common Room, Hastings

7pm-10pm

$23 general admission

Trinity Roots

Black Barn, Havelock North

6:30pm

R18

$57 general admission

Friday, January 8:

Absolute Bowie Tribute

The Cabana, Napier

8pm-12pm

R18

$20 general admission

In the Shallows debut album tour

Paisley Stage, Napier

7:30pm-10pm

$20 general admission

Michael Morris and The Slow Loris single release tour

The Common Room, Hastings

9pm-11pm

R18

$10 general admission

Saturday, January 9:

Geek Guild Gaming Day

Hastings War Memorial Library

11am-3pm

The Gunsmiths

The Urban Winery, Napier

7:30pm-9:30pm

R18

$14 general admission

An Evening with Jazz/Blues and a Little Bit of Soul - Margot Pierard and Will Sargison

Hygge at Clifton Bay

6pm-9:30pm

$34 general admission

Jon Toogood

Paisley Stage, Napier

8pm-10pm

R18

$43 general admission

Former Shihad frontman Jon Toogood is stopping by in Napier on his national solo and acoustic tour. Photo / Northern Advocate

Sunday, January 10:

Will Sargisson in Concert

The Cabana, Napier

7pm-11pm

R18

$16 general admission

Sunday Sessions with Fraser Mack

Matisse Wine Bar, Napier

3:30pm-4:30pm

Monday, January 11:

Lego Continuous Build

Flaxmere Library, Hastings

9am-5:30pm



Thursday, January 14:

Botanic Beats

Napier Botanical Gardens

6pm-8pm

Wairoa A&P Show

Wairoa A&P Showgrounds

Friday, January 15:

Wairoa A&P Show

Wairoa A&P Showgrounds

New Zealand Stockcar Championships

Meeanee Speedway, Napier

The Bowie Show

Paisley Stage, Napier

8pm-11:55pm

R18

$29 general admission



Saturday, January 16:

Wairoa A&P Show - Rodeo

Wairoa A&P Showgrounds

New Zealand Stockcar Championships

Meeanee Speedway, Napier

The Bowie Show

Paisley Stage, Napier

8pm-11:55pm

R18

$29 general admission

ASA Scooter Nationals

Bay Skate, Napier

10am-8pm

$6 general admission

The rodeo event at the 2020 Wairoa A&P Show. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sunday, January 17:

Upper Mohaka Rodeo

McVicar Rd, Te Haroto

10am

Cori Gonzales-Macuer

The Cabana, Napier

8pm-10pm

R18

$23 general admission

Saturday, January 23:

Potts Track & Field Classic

Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park, Hastings

11am-8pm

Six60 Saturdays

Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings

5pm

$110 general admission

Bridge Pā Wine Festival

Sileni, Abbey Estate, Alpha Domus, Ash Ridge, Oak Estate, Paritua, Redmetal

10:30am-5:30pm

R18

$39 general admission, $59 general admission and bus transfer

Hawke's Bay Surf Lifesaving Championships

Ocean Beach

Dame Valerie Adams competing in the shot put at the 2020 Potts Track & Field Classic. Photo / Ian Cooper

Friday, January 29:

Waikoau Sheep Dog Trials

Tūtira

Saturday, January 30:

Waikoau Sheep Dog Trials

Tūtira

Elsthorpe Horse Sports

Elsthorpe Sports Ground, Ōtāne

7am-10pm

Sunday, January 31:

Walk 2 D'Feet MND fundraiser

Napier Sailing Club

10:30am-12pm

$15 adult tickets, $10 child tickets; early bird $10 and $5