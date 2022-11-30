Janine Gard is a labour, birthing and parent education specialist.

Just when you thought you’d reached the finish line of pregnancy, you discover there’s one more “trimester” to journey through.

We’re talking about the “fourth trimester” - that hazy period where you’re recovering from pregnancy and delivery while simultaneously learning how to be a parent as you, your partner and your baby adjust.

What is the fourth trimester?

Marking the transition from pregnancy to postpartum, the fourth trimester is the 12-week period of time following the birth of your baby. These first weeks are a time of change, learning and new experiences for everyone.

Mothers are going through significant changes in their own bodies, having just given birth and now caring for their little one. These changes are experienced physically, emotionally, mentally and socially.

A whirlwind of change

The first days and weeks after giving birth can be a tumultuous stream of sleep deprivation and adjustments to a new normal.

You are learning how to feed and care for your newborn and at the same time, you’ve just gone through a dramatic change in your own body. Because of that, you may be dealing with vaginal soreness, cramping and bleeding and that list does not include the complexities and time needed for a C-section recovery if that was your delivery method. As a result, we are often trying to recover physically from that journey while also learning about a new human with hormones are in flux and our organs are shifting back to their former positions!

Take care of yourself

Try to eat healthy foods like fruits, veges, lean proteins and whole grains and limit sugary snacks. Drink plenty of water and get out of the house when you can.

When your baby sleeps, try to get some shut-eye yourself or at least rest and put your feet up.

Ask for help

Let your partner, a close friend or relative help take care of the baby.

Even if you’re breastfeeding, they can take baby at other times so you can sleep, as well as handle nappy and bath-time routines.

When someone comes to visit, give them something to do instead of feeling like you need to play host.

Know that it’s normal to not feel normal

Intense mood swings and periods of weepiness are normal after having a baby. Don’t beat yourself up for feeling this way, or for worrying that you aren’t doing enough. If you’ve managed to get some rest, eat something and care for your baby, you’ve ticked off all the important to-dos.

While feeling more emotional during the weeks right after birth is common, feeling chronically sad, depressed or overly anxious, or having thoughts of harming yourself or your baby can be signs of postnatal depression (PND) or postnatal anxiety (PNA).

Mental health issues like PND are treatable, so if you think you need help, reach out to your healthcare provider.

Adjusting to life

Adjusting to life with a new baby is a gradual transition. Things never quite “go back to the way they were” before you gave birth. By 12 weeks after baby’s arrival, you should feel much more physically and emotionally comfortable than you did initially.

Most importantly, you’ll have started to build the confidence and experience that will carry you through your journey as a parent.

■ Bellies to Babies Antenatal & Postnatal Classes, baby massage courses and baby and infant first aid courses, 2087 Pakowhai Rd, Hawke’s Bay, 022 637 0624. https://www.hbantenatal-classes.co.nz/

Medical disclaimer: This page is for educational and informational purposes only and may not be construed as medical advice. The information is not intended to replace medical advice offered by physicians.

WHERE TO GET HELP

If you are worried about your or someone else’s mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

● Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

● Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

● Youthline: 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

● Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

● Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

● Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

● Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757

● Samaritans: 0800 726 666.