What does the end of battery hens mean for you?

Laurie Horsfall, of Hawke's Bay Eggs, surveys his colony system. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eggs are about to become more scarce and more expensive.

The end of battery farming is almost upon us, with Hawke’s Bay poultry farm Keighleys in the process of trying to re-home 3000 hens.

Producers have more than two years to adopt free range, barn or colony systems to meet the new Code of Welfare regulations.

Laurie Horsfall, of Hawke’s Bay Eggs, was one who did, but at no small cost. Moving to the colony system was a lengthy process that came with a $2.5 million price tag, but it was either that or go out of business.

Others either couldn’t - or wouldn’t - adapt, and now forecast egg shortages are about to hit consumers.

Horsfall said anecdotal reports of a lack of eggs on Hawke’s Bay supermarket shelves are “going to get worse.’’

Two years ago, 40 percent of New Zealand egg production was generated by battery hens. That change spells the end for Keighleys of Haumoana, who are closing down after 74 years in business. They politely declined to be interviewed.

For consumers, though, the demise of businesses such as theirs means we may have a national paucity of eggs until at least March.

“You can’t import them because of the disease factor, so the Government have known this for the last three years and they were advised that this is what was going to happen,’’ Horsfall said.

Many of us buy our eggs from the supermarket and should also be aware that, by 2025, only free range or barn-raised eggs will be sold there.

Like the end of battery farming, Horsfall saw that coming and diversified into the catering side of the industry.

But free-range eggs are more expensive to produce and the hens die sooner, meaning those costs will be passed on to buyers in time, too.

All of which rather bemuses Horsfall, who’s an unabashed fan of the colony system.

For the layperson, the colony system still sees hens caged, but in bigger environs than the battery method and with perches, nesting and scratching areas.

It’s a system that still has its critics, given the hens remain confined to a small area.

“Yeah, but what the hell do you think a barn is? It’s a shed where they can’t get out and they’re standing in their own manure. Come on,’’ Horsfall said.

“The average household sees a free range chook running around in a green paddock, and the reality is it doesn’t happen. It’s not like that.

“If it’s too damn hot you leave them in - if it’s pouring with rain you’ve got to lock them in because the buggers will die.

“In the heat, bugger-all of them come outside. They might come outside for the last 20 minutes of twilight and that’s it.’’

Ultimately, Horsfall believes consumers should be able to buy whatever eggs they like, rather than have sellers dictate how they’re produced.

After all, they have no moral problem stocking shelves with items that aren’t especially healthy for consumers.

National egg production will eventually catch up with demand, but costs will continue to rise for everyone.

Horsfall sells eggs to his commercial clients for 33 or 34 cents each, while supermarket shoppers can generally buy them for roughly 40 cents apiece.

“So, they’re looking at about 75, 85 cents for two eggs. You tell me what you can go and fill yourself up with for cheaper than 80 or 85 cents? You can’t do it.

“It’s still a very cheap source of protein.’’