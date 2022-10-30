The Patel family occupied Table One. From left: Peter, Nanya, Suresh, Jamnadas and Indira Dayal.

Bill Shire was known for his generosity and caring for the community - and on Saturday that tradition was spectacularly kept alive when Shires Fruit and Vege Market hosted its birthday commemorating 100 years of business.

A packed Town Hall ground floor accommodated over 160 guests, which included family members from all over New Zealand and overseas, even Singapore.

The Dannevirke Town Hall was full of 21 beautifully decorated tables.

Beautifully decorated tables featured full white tablecloths and covered chairs with orange, white and green balloons and a gift for each guest.

Suresh and Nanya's son Sanjay compered the evening with confidence and wit, inviting Mayor Tracey Collis to open the speeches.

She talked about the courage and determination of Bill Shire in coming to New Zealand, setting up a business through hard work and caring for his customers which "is located in the heart of our town just as the Patel family and Shires are embedded in the hearts of people in our community".

She offered the Tararua District Council's help in creating a special plaque for the building to celebrate this historic event and called the family "treasured taonga" in Dannevirke.

A succession of speakers followed, starting with Suresh's sister Patricia outlining from her book the events that brought Shires to Dannevirke and ensured it thrived under firstly Bill then Chuni and finally Peter, and Suresh thanking them for keeping Bill's traditions alive.

Chamber of Commerce chairman Bryce Galloway said celebrating 100 years in business comes not through luck but hard work and he thanked Suresh for revitalising the Chamber of Commerce and driving the Christmas Parade as well as his exploits in sport, particularly cricket.

Erana Peeti-Webber JP spoke on behalf of Tom Castles, chairman of the JP Association, congratulating Suresh on his JP Status and QSM for work in the community, keeping Bill Shire's legacy alive.

Colin Veale thanked Shires on behalf of its Darts team, and also for Suresh's involvement in other sports and helping people.

Roly Ellis called Shires "The glue that holds the town together" and explained this as the motivation for presenting Shires with a carved elephant created by Tony Mansill, saying Suresh was "his eyes and ears during his two terms in office as mayor."

Speeches were interspersed with a photographic trip down memory lane, the cutting of an amazing cake by Suresh, Nanya and Peter, and dinner which was supplied by Joy Raffaelli and her team with dishes from Masala Junction to satisfy everyone's tastes.

The mike was then passed around for individuals to say their thanks, after which Suresh, Nanya and Peter took the stage to express their gratitude to the people of Dannevirke for their support.

Peter said it was a pleasure and a joy to work in the shop and play sports in the community.

Suresh thanked all his staff, presenting flowers to Karen Luke for her 20 years of loyal work, also recognising Ray Phillips for his 40-plus years helping the business, and especially his wife Nanya for all her work and caring in the shop and at home, and brother Peter who will notch up 50 years (43 at Shires) in shop work next year.

The evening concluded with a summary of the legacy by Paul Patel before a delicious dessert was shared.

The celebration went into the wee small hours.