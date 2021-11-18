Whale dies after stranding on Mahia Peninsula

A 10- to 12-metre sperm whale has died after being stranded on a Mahia beach. Photo / NZME

A sperm whale has died after becoming stranded at Mahia Peninsula in Hawke's Bay.

The whale was discovered by a Department of Conservation ranger on Thursday morning at 8.15am and the local iwi will be taking its jawbone and it will be buried.

The whale was identified as a 10- to 12-metre sperm whale.

A DoC spokesman said it was not uncommon for whales and dolphins to strand or wash up dead on New Zealand beaches.

"It occurs mostly during summer, and it's not summer yet."

The causes of stranding could be numerous and therefore difficult to identify.

DoC is working with local iwi members on-site for preparation and burial of the whale.

A spokesperson said the specific site of the stranding would not be revealed so iwi cultural protocols could be carried out.