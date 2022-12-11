Whakatū water treatment facility and upgraded playground complete

The Whakatū water treatment facility and upgraded Ngaruroro Reserve playground are now complete.

As the Whakatū water treatment facility upgrades finish, a major milestone has been reached, as it is the last of the small community drinking water upgrades to be completed around Hastings.

While work was being done on the water treatment facility, the Hastings council also upgraded the park next door at the same time.

The community gathered recently at the Ngaruroro Ave Reserve for the unveiling of the finished Whakatū water reservoir, treatment facility, and upgraded playground.

Councillors, council staff and contractors, and members of the public were in attendance to celebrate both developments, which had involved many discussions with the community to get the best result.

Resident Sarah Greening said the new playground was going down well with the local kids, who were using it a lot since it was opened.

“The kids are happy with the new double flying fox, especially the younger ones, and families have been using the barbecue; it was great to have it done before Christmas,” Greening said.

The occasion also marked the final of the seven community drinking water supplies in the Hastings District Council’s drinking water upgrade programme.

The facilities at Waimārama, Haumoana/Te Awanga, Clive, Te Pōhue, and Whirinaki/Esk are already up and running, Waipātiki is in the final stages of production testing, and Whakatū's will be turned on once it has gone through the testing and commissioning process early in the new year.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the drinking water upgrades had been a major investment, but one which would ensure safe drinking water across the city and small community supplies.

“It’s a huge milestone to have the small community drinking water upgrades now complete, and very exciting to be able to coincide this with a wonderfully upgraded playground.”

The Hastings mayor thanked the community members who have worked with council teams to bring this to fruition.

Based on feedback from the community, the playground design includes a new half-basketball court, a new shelter with barbecue and picnic tables, an extra swing, climbing activities and a double flying fox.

New paths have also been installed to improve access into the reserve, seating added, and landscaping done.