A little bit of rain doesn’t deter the determined market-goer.

The rain fell on the first of Waipukurau’s monthly market days.

But that didn’t put off the shoppers. They had waited a long time for the district to have a monthly market and weren’t going to let a bit of wet weather put them off.

Ngaria Walford, aged 4, of Pōrangahau, getting her face painted at the Waipukurau Market. Photo Connull Lang

Organisers Rachel Johnson and Tim Rutledge said they were pleased with the turnout on the day.

“It went really well, there were a lot of people there in the morning and the stallholders were all happy and said they will be back next month, so it will be bigger and better.”

Bundled up and bagging bargains - CHB’s shoppers went to the market.

The venue, the Waipukurau Racecourse, allowed for stalls literally in the stalls with sellers setting up under cover in the tie-ups where it’s more usual to see racehorses standing impatiently. There was also plenty of space for stallholders in the grandstand building, keeping themselves and their customers warm and dry.

There was plenty of room under cover for stalls and shoppers.

The next Waipukurau Market Day is on the second Sunday in November and stallholders are already lined up to book a spot.







