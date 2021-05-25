Western Force in Napier ahead of Hurricanes clash at McLean Park

The Hurricanes Devan Flanders scoring a try during the round 10 Super Rugby Aotearoa against the Highlanders at Sky Stadium, Wellington. Photo / Getty

The Western Force have touched down in Napier to prepare for Super Rugby's return to Hawke's Bay at McLean Park on Friday night.

The Force take on a Hurricanes side with several Magpies in its squad, including loose forwards Devan Flanders and Gareth Evans .

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union commercial manager Daniel Somerville said with the sun expected to finally be shining on Friday they are hoping for a crowd of at least 11,000 for the round three clash.

The Western Force arrived in Napier on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Perth-based side has some familiar names in their squad with Hurricanes Centurion Jeremy Thrush on the roster as well as former All Blacks and 2011 RWC winner Richard Kahui.

The Hurricanes will be arriving in Hawke's Bay on Thursday morning.

Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy said the game is a big opportunity to "keep May pumping" after hosting the Hawke's Bay marathon earlier in the month.

"The Western Force are in town for the week so we hope they enjoy our region's hospitality," he said.

Those wanting to buy tickets to the match can do so online at hbmagpies.co.nz.

There will be a few temporary road closures around McLean Park on May 28 from 8.30pm to 9.45pm including full closures of Morris St from Nelson Park to Nelson Cres.

A Napier City Council spokesperson said about one hour at the end of the match for crowd dispersal the following roads will be closed: Latham St between Vigor Brown St and Nelson Cr and McDonald St at the intersection with Latham St.

Local detours will be in place.