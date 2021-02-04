Weekend Bay coast search for missing kayaker

Missing three weeks, kayaker and loved employee Koyren Campbell. Photo / File

Determined employer David Downer plans to spend all weekend cruising up and down Southern Hawke's Bay and northern Wairarapa coast if that's what it takes to try to find missing staff member and kayaker Koyren Campbell, missing almost three weeks.

Starting as early as possible on Saturday and using a quadbike, a jetski and a drone, he plans to search from Mataikona (just north of Castlepoint) to Porangahau, saying that as an employer he owes it to the family to bring his worker back so that he can be properly farewelled.

The 22-year-old Campbell had been a staff member just eight months and one of 11 staff, but he part of the "family" of the business and "like a son," said Downer.

Appreciating the needle-in-a-haystack nature of his quest, he says he'll keep searching as long as he can, possibly heading south next week if nothing's found this weekend, forever will on the lookout for the most likely to be still afloat – a yellow and blue lifejacket, a white Bunnings trade cap, and an oar.

He has little doubt that if nothing is found, his regular jetskiing will be pocked with diversions to investigate anything yellow, like the lifejacket, that he sees in the water.

Campbell had been on a kayaking and fishing day-out off Moa Pt, in Tarakena Bay on Wellington's south coast, on January 17. Only his drifting kayak, with fishing gear, and an item of cloth on the seabed have been found.

A five-day official police search and rescue operation was mounted without sign of the young man, but friends and many others have continued, including workmates, divers, and a hired aircraft, which on Wednesday flew over part of the more southern Wairarapa coast.

The offers of help continue and Downer says he's particularly thankful for support now from coast landowners who are allowing him to cross their properties to the more inaccessible reaches of the coastline, some even offering accommodation during his mission.

Successful or not, Downer says he's already achieved something from the loss of his employee, realising the need for to have an emergency locator beacon when out at sea.

"I didn't use to have one," he said. "The first thing I did was went out and bought one.

He now believes people should be compelled to have such emergency items, and be able to be fined or otherwise penalised if they don't.