Water's the priority, not Napier's buildings

The Napier Civic Building - the council's head office and council chambers, vacated in 2017. Photo / File

The Napier City Council is set to adopt its Long term Plan on Wednesday with little indication as to when it will have a new headquarters.

Mayor Kirsten Wise confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today that while the Council administration is spread across the three sites – as it has been for much of the time since having to vacate its Hastings St Civic Centre more than 3-and-a-half years ago – its priorities are with the public and getting the city's water supply back into the condition the people deserve.

The Council has committed to getting the Public Library back into the buildings it vacated in the late 2017 turmoil after receiving word the buildings did not come up to scratch in earthquake-risk ratings.

It's also decided on demolition of the adjoining Civic Buildings, for which it unsuccessfully sought funding from the Government's "shovel-ready" funding.

It's currently considering all options for a Civic Precinct, including possible use of the current site, and possibilities for the wider "footprint" in the block bounded by Hastings, Vautier, Dalton, and Station streets, also currently occupies by Ministry of Social Development agencies which are moving into a new building on the northeastern corner of Kennedy Rd and Wellesley Rd.

The Council hopes to have proposals ready for some public consultation by the end of the year.