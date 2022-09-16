Restrictions have been reduced temporarily in Dannevirke. Photo / NZME

Take advantage of the lack of water restrictions while you can, is the message from Tararua District Council.

Water restrictions have been a constant in Dannevirke for several months but while flows in the Tamaki River remain stable, council have reduced the restrictions to 'Get Ready (No Restrictions)'

"We encourage Dannevirke residents to fill up their pools and/or water tanks and complete jobs like water blasting, while the water source is stable," a post on social media said.

Residents were encouraged to fill up water tanks while the water source was stable. Photo / NZME

It was "almost certain" that water restrictions would be required later in the year when the river went into low flows and a reduced volume of water in the impounded supply.

Council group manager infrastructure Chris Chapman said staff would monitor usage, river flows and weather forecasts and apply restrictions if needed.

There were still issues with leakage at the Laws Rd dam, which was currently operating to a maximum height of 9.5 metres to mitigate risks to the dam wall.

Council said the dam would still have far more water stored going into this summer than it did last summer when initial repairs resulted in it only being 4.2 metres full last October.

"We appreciate that ongoing issues with Dannevirke's water supply is frustrating, and appreciate your patience as we seek to implement a good, long term solution to this."