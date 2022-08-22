Council was still investigating what was causing the problems at the Laws Road dam. Photo / NZME

Dannevirke residents could be facing more water restrictions this summer.

Tararua District Council staff and contractors have been working to resolve issues with the Laws Rd dam, but it's looking unlikely leakages will be repaired in time for summer, but are hopeful there won't be the same level of restrictions as there were last summer.

The problems with the dam started in July last year when a leak was discovered and investigations found splits in the liner.

The liner was repaired but it was not an end to the dam's woes as further seepage was found and the council engaged dam experts Tonkin & Taylor to investigate and assess the problem.

In July, the Hawke's Bay Today was told that measurements taken from a flow meter on the outlet pipe from the network of impounded supply subsoil drains showed approximately 20 litres per second was leaking.

So far, the issues have cost the council just over $240,000, according to chief executive Bryan Nicholson.

Bryan Nicholson: Costs to complete repairs on the dam would be able to be estimated once council had approved a plan. Photo / Leanne Warr

Excluding staff costs, $190,970 had been spent on capital works and $49,966 on operational costs, he said.

"These costs are unbudgeted and not included in the rates increase in the current Annual Plan."

Nicholson said the council was still in the response and investigation stage of the leak and once they had confirmed a response after options had been discussed and approved by council, they would be able to reasonably estimate the full cost to repair the dam and all associated costs.

"Budgets to fund these costs will be via a combination of depreciation reserves, raising new loans and operational budgets (existing and overruns) in the current year."

He said the next year's Annual Plan (2023/24) would include the recovery of those costs and the ongoing operational and loan impacts of the option identified and implemented.

In response to questions put to the council last month by Hawke's Bay Today, a council spokesperson said it could take up to two years before the problems with the dam were likely to be resolved, depending on what the end solution would require and whether the existing liner would have to be removed and replaced.

Council staff were still assessing options to minimise the risk of further water supply disruptions.

"It is increasingly likely that some form of water restrictions will be required if demand/consumption continues at current levels," the spokesperson said.

Council said the issue was complex "with no silver bullet".

"We had initially hoped that inspection would identify the leaks and repairs could be completed. While this worked in some aspects, the situation is trickier than initially expected."