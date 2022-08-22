Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Water restrictions again a possibility as Dannevirke's dam woes continue

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Council was still investigating what was causing the problems at the Laws Road dam. Photo / NZME

Council was still investigating what was causing the problems at the Laws Road dam. Photo / NZME

Dannevirke residents could be facing more water restrictions this summer.

Tararua District Council staff and contractors have been working to resolve issues with the Laws Rd dam, but it's looking unlikely leakages will be repaired

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.