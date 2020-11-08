Water limits imposed in Napier as shortage looms

Napier reservoir and water towers as levels dropped in December last year. Water restrictions have been imposed for this summer, in only the second week of November. Photo / File

Water restrictions have started in Napier as the city council looks to limit risks imposed by low rainfall over recent months and expected increase in demand amid forecasts for a hot summer.

The restrictions take effect today, meaning sprinklers and hoses can be used only 6am-8am and 7pm-9pm, properties with even street numbers limited to days with even numbers, and odd-numbered properties on the odd-numbered dates.

A Council statement said that every summer the city's water usage increases, putting Napier's reservoirs under pressure, increasing the possibility of water levels becoming critical.

The precariousness of the situation is highlighted in contrasts revealed in Hawke's Bay Regional Council monthly rainfall reports, highlighting average rainfall across the region last month was only half that of October 2019.

The rainfall last month averaged 90 percent of average calculated over the last 30 years, and following a year of mainly below-average month rainfall, but in October 2019 it was 186 per cent.

Napier City Council director Infrastructure Services Jon Kingsford said: Since August our overall average water use has been higher than for the same period of time last year."

"In combination with less rainfall than expected recently, and NIWA's prediction that summer temperatures will be hotter than normal," he said, "we need to be prepared, which means we all need to use less."

He said the city needs to have enough water stored for firefighting needs, and in case of an emergency, such as a major leak in a drinking water main, not able to be fixed as quickly as hoped.

Council will also be doing its bit, with changes to the watering regimes for parks and gardens to reduce water use.

Councils two weeks ago launched water conservation campaign "Saving H2O is the way to go", which shares tips showing how small actions can be "very" effective.

Reservoir levels are monitored daily and weather forecasts closely monitored, in case restrictions have to be taken to the next level.

Water restrictions have been imposed by NCC in the past, and are not usually lifted until autumn.

For more information on water restrictions, go to www.napier.govt.nz #waterestrictions