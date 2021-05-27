Watch tonight: Viewers asked for information about Hastings assault

Hawke's Bay CIB wanting to know if Police Ten 7 viewers have any answers to Hastings assault. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay CIB are hoping tonight's Police Ten 7 viewers have some answers to a serious assault which happened in central Hastings six months ago.

A motorist was punched and stabbed by occupants of a grey Suzuki Swift which had followed the victim while driving in Warren Street.

The incident happened about 9pm, December 6, 2020.

The spokesperson said the victim managed to flee his attackers, and he was hospitalised for a week for treatment of his injuries and is still recovering from the ordeal.

Police are urging those who may be able to help to watch Police Ten 7 at 9.40pm tonight on TVNZ 2, or check the featured case on the Police Ten 7 and Police Facebook pages after the programme has screened.

Information will also be on the NZ Police website after broadcast: https://www.police.govt.nz/can-you-help-us/police-ten-7