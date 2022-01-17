Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

'Watch this space': Christopher Luxon's National devising a plan to turn Hawke's Bay blue

4 minutes to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaking to a packed exhibition hall at the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds on Monday evening. Photo / Supplied

National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaking to a packed exhibition hall at the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds on Monday evening. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is advising voters to "watch this space" as his party prepares a strategy to swing Hawke's Bay seats back to blue at the next election.

He said discussions about candidates

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.