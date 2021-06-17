Warning issued: High toxin levels found in Hawke's Bay shellfish

MPI has issued a warning against collecting shellfish between the Mohaka River mouth to the top of Cape Kidnappers due to high toxin levels. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries

MPI has issued a warning against collecting shellfish between the Mohaka River mouth to the top of Cape Kidnappers due to high toxin levels. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries

Hawke's Bay shellfish collectors have been warned off a large stretch of coastline after high toxin levels were detected by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

MPI issued the warning after detecting high toxin levels in shellfish samples taken from Pania Reef, and it extends from the Mohaka River mouth to the top of Cape Kidnappers.

Part of routine testing where mussels are collected from Pania Reef, Māhia

and Pōrangahau, recent samples have shown levels of paralytic shellfish toxins over the safe limit of 0.8mg/kg set by MPI.

Usually, increased toxin levels are the result of algal blooms that occur naturally and are not uncommon for Hawke's Bay or New Zealand.

However, the toxins can cause severe illness, with symptoms typically appearing between 10 minutes and three hours after ingestion.

This includes numbness and a tingling (prickly feeling) around the mouth, face, hands and feet, difficulty swallowing or breathing, dizziness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, paralysis and respiratory failure, and in severe cases, death.

The warning relates to mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin), and all other bivalve shellfish. Photo / NZME

MPI advises that mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin), and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten if collected from within the pictured area.

Cooking shellfish does not remove the toxin.

Pāua, crab, and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut.

If the gut is not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

MPI advises ongoing testing will continue.

Anyone who becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning has been issued is advised to phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16, or seek medical attention immediately.

They are also advised to contact their nearest public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.