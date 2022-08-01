Warmer weather all week, morning and day for Hawke's Bay

Pukeora hill, Waipukurau, with the Ruahine Ranges as a backdrop on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay will continue to enjoy above average temperatures and clear picturesque skies for the rest of the working week.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said Hawke's Bay was going to see a drying wind pick up from the northwest.

"Also the temperatures are going to increase again, so after a slightly cooler period we're going to see those temperatures start to climb back up into the high teens," Little said.

He said the temperature will hit a high of 19C in Napier on Wednesday while Hastings will reach 18C.

"Normally you'd be look at highs around about 15C for somewhere like Napier, so this is a good four degrees above average,"

Outside of Wednesday, he said it is expected Napier will be around 17C for most of the week.

Enjoying a ride at the Hastings Racecourse under clear sunny skies on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Wairoa is expected to have 15C as a high on Tuesday, 17C on Wednesday and Thursday and 18C on Friday.

He said the upcoming mornings will be warmer than the chilly ones Hawke's Bay has had.

"There have been a few chilly mornings with these clear skies and lighter winds. Wednesday morning we are looking at a high of more like 8C or 10C because there is going to be more wind and a little bit of cloud about to stop it cooling quite so much.

"It does have the benefit that it might not be so cold overnight, so if people have had to put that extra blanket on the bed they might be able to remove that on Tuesday."

He said it looked like the region was not going to get much rain in the week, with only some chance of a shower on Wednesday.