Oak Tree Avenue on Ormond Rd during the clear Friday weather. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay will enjoy a warmer than average start to the weekend before some showers cool things off a little.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Saturday will be the day to get out and about before the weather changes on Sunday.

"Rain before dawn [early Sunday], which is not so much of an issue, but what happens later in the day is that the northwesterlies will ease off and you will have a strong southwest change in the afternoon which could bring showers to the region."

Ferris said it would be about 18C around Napier and Hastings on Saturday before dropping to about 13C or 14C when the southwesterlies come on Sunday.

"That Saturday is above average and on Sunday is about what we would expect."

Wairoa is likely to see temperatures of about 17C on Saturday and 15C on Sunday.

Ferris said wind from strengthening northerlies will be moderate on Saturday, but less breezy than the gusting of up to 90km/h in some exposed places south of Hastings on Friday.

"Looking around potentially that 40km/h mark around Napier south, that will be a little bit stronger in the more exposed places around the higher parts if you go inland."

He said Monday onwards is expected to be dry, calm weather.