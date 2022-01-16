The winning home entry, the Walkers at 3 Guinane St.

With 15 entrants in the Christmas Lights 2021 competition there were plenty of wonderful sights to admire and wonder at, especially as they were all within the boundaries of Dannevirke this year.

At the prizegiving held on Thursday, December 15 at sponsor For Homes For Farms, chief spokesman Craig Boyden said the competition ebbs and flows with the year but given the Covid situation 15 entries were pretty good and just the tonic for a somewhat limited festive season.

Stephanie, Terry and Cameron Walker with the Judge's and Popular vote trophies for best home at the prizegiving.

He thanked chief sponsor Scanpower for once again supporting the competition along with Chris Cave, The Warehouse, the Bush Telegraph and his own staff who worked so hard to make it happen.

He also thanked the judges for a good result, the first three in the homes category agreeing entirely with the public vote, adding the judges had the extra advantage of two drones to view the properties for the first time this year.

The Walker family was both the judges' and popular vote for best home at the prizegiving.

Terry said the task of putting up the 20,000 lights and installing the new snowman was worth it because there was not much else happening at Christmas and the gasps of wonder made the 35 hours to erect it worthwhile.

Second place went to 17 King St, also with new designs, and third place went to 34 Gordon St.

The best new entrant was 35 James St.

Judges and the public diverged in opinion for the business entries. Derek's Electrical and Kathy's Corner gained the judges' vote for first with the public vote going to Shires Fruit and Vegetable Market. The public vote for second went to Embathe Bath and Body with Appleton Kindergarten third.

The bus tour the night before was spoilt somewhat by steady rain and a long time for it to be dark enough to view but a tour out to Ormondville and a visit to the Christmas Tree Extravaganza in the Rawhiti Lodge were also much enjoyed.

There was a flood of entries for the colouring in competition and some wonderful pictures which made judging very hard but very enjoyable.

Business results:

Public vote 3rd place: Appleton Kindergarten, 2nd place: Embathe Bath & Body, 1st place: Shires, Chamber Judges' business winner: Derek's Electrical & Kathy's Corner.

Colouring in competition: 5 years and under winner: Riley (no last name provided), 6-10 years winner: Ayla Bisset, 11 years and over winner: Jake Laws.

Mystery judges' houses results: House Placing - 3rd place: 34 Gordon St, 2nd place: 17 King St, 1st place: 3 Guinane St, best new entrant: 35 James St.

Public vote house results: Public Vote 3rd place: 34 Gordon St, 2nd place: 17 King St, 1st place: 3 Guinane St.