Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Walk raising awareness of disease that affects memory

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
Dementia can affect anyone but as people age, the chances of developing it increase. Photo / NZME

Dementia can affect anyone but as people age, the chances of developing it increase. Photo / NZME

Dementia is a disease that can be life changing, yet is still not well understood.

People like Barbie Knox hope to change that with the Memory Walk in Dannevirke next month.

Barbie Knox. Participants in the Memory Walk are asked to wear purple to help raise awareness of dementia. Photo / Leanne Warr
Barbie Knox. Participants in the Memory Walk are asked to wear purple to help raise awareness of dementia. Photo / Leanne Warr

The walk, September 8,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.