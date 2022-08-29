Dementia can affect anyone but as people age, the chances of developing it increase. Photo / NZME

Dementia is a disease that can be life changing, yet is still not well understood.

People like Barbie Knox hope to change that with the Memory Walk in Dannevirke next month.

The walk, September 8, would not only help to raise awareness of dementia, but also help reduce the stigma around it.

Knox, who worked as a co-ordinator for the Marion Kennedy Club, knows full well how dementia could affect people's lives, whether it was the person living with dementia or a family member or carer, as she has some relatives who had been through it.

There was one instance where the person with dementia became fixated on something, such as keys, with their mind set on finding those keys.

Other examples were where the person with dementia appeared to become someone else completely.

"Everybody's different," she said.

"Some people retain their personality and some people really change. The family might see behaviour they've not seen before.

"It can go the other way where somebody might mellow more."

Knox ran a day programme in Dannevirke once a week, working with people with dementia.

She said the programme used Cognitive Stimulation Therapy which engaged the person with dementia using activities, or a theme in which people would talk about their hobbies.

Part of that therapy was using something like music which could stimulate the senses.

It was all done in a way that provided a relaxed, fun atmosphere, Knox said.

"They might forget what has been done during the day, but it's the feeling that they're left with. If you can get that feel good factor, they've had a great day."

Having the day programme also meant that carers could get a bit of respite.

"It can be a very hard journey for carers," Knox said.

It was also difficult for those who might have some insight into their condition, although that wasn't common for many dementia patients.

"They might have the insight to see the knowledge they might be losing. There may come a day where they don't recognise their loved ones. And that can be really distressing for them."

For families, it could be just as tough, Knox said, where families felt they were "losing someone before you lose them."

Dementia was an umbrella term for more than 90 different diseases, which included Alzheimer's Disease, Lewy Body Dementia and Pick's Disease, a brain degenerative disease which usually affected people under 65.

Alzheimer's Manawatu, which ran the Marion Kennedy Centre in Palmerston North, also had support programmes in Feilding as well as Dannevirke.

"We are a presence in the community," Knox said.

She said people came to them in different ways, either by self-referral, by their doctor, a relative or neighbour, or an organisation like Elder Health.

There was also an initiative promoting dementia-friendly work environments, for instance Te Manawa museum in Palmerston North.

"That's where their staff are all trained for people with dementia."

Knox said it wasn't all doom and gloom.

"That's what we're all about. It's making life better for all those with dementia."

The Memory Walk will be at the Hub from 11am and involved people walking around the block, with participants dressed in purple.

Refreshments and entertainment would be provided afterwards.

Knox said the memory walk had been well supported in the past with 200 people turning up for the first one.

She said it helped to raise the awareness of dementia.

"It's so important that people get a correct diagnosis and get the help that they need. And that there's life after a diagnosis. That people can live well."

Reducing the stigma around it was also just as important.

Knox said dementia was not a natural part of ageing, although age was a contributing factor.

"It is a disease, and I think that is quite crucial."

To register for the Memory Walk, people can register through Eventbrite or by phoning 06 357 9539 ext 205.