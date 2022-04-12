Waka Kotahi advises Easter holiday travellers plan ahead to avoid delays

Roadworks along State Highway Two at Bayview will likely impede Easter weekend traffic with speed restrictions and an uneven road surface. Photo / Warren Buckland

Waka Kotahi is advising motorist plan their Easter journeys with extra care to avoid delays amidst heavy weather and road works in Hawke's Bay.

Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations Jaclyn Hankin said ex-tropical cyclone Fili making landfall could have a significant impact on the already fragile local state highway network leading into the Easter holiday weekend.

Road resurfacing improvement works are expected to continue on State Highway 2 at Bayview, north of Napier, over the long weekend, leading to an uneven road surface and temporary speed restrictions.

A Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said the work is expected to be complete by the end of April.

The original completion date of the work in March was delayed due to the impact of Omicron and following the heavy rain in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti earlier in March.

Hankin said State Highway 2 Norsewood between Hastings and Woodville is expected to be busy for southbound traffic between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Friday, 10.30am and 2pm on Saturday, and between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Monday.

She said northbound travellers should expect delays between 10am and 3.30pm on Monday.

"Congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times, but if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, there will be less frustration and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination,"

"Allow plenty of time. You're on holiday, there's no need to rush."

She advises motorists to check their vehicle was safe to drive and drive to the conditions.