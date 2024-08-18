Inside the gift boxes were inspirational messages from leaders past and present or whakataukī relating to the Wairoa River as well as sweet treats they had baked.

Speaking about this year’s programme, Elanor Corker from Wairoa College said it was a great opportunity and experience.

She enjoyed learning about digital citizenship and the need to think before doing something online.

“It can impact others more than you think.”

Teone King from Tiaho School enjoyed the fortnightly sessions, initially thinking it would be about standing up and talking to the community.

“I was getting worried but I learned something I didn’t know, like not to trust everything you see on the internet.”

He also recommended the programme - “definitely give it a shot”.

His inspirational quote was Martin Luther King’s “If I can’t do great things, I can do small things in a great way”.

Another college student, Charlotte Pearse, said it was a good way to meet people their age and VIPs who shared their leadership experiences like Wairoa Taiwhenua chairman Nigel How and rugby player Paoraian Manuel-Harman.

More than 20 Wairoa leadership students wanted to know about Parliament, what a normal day for Nimon looked like, who inspired her and what challenges she faced as an MP.

Nimon explained the difference between local and central government and shared her experiences of gaining leadership experience as a youngster.

“You can do stuff at any age.”

Debating built confidence and, alongside joining local committees, was a stepping stone for her.

“It is about being honest and truthful so you can deal with people giving you a hard time.

“You can say that is what I believe.”