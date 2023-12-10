Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wairoa: Independent investigation to take place after Cyclone Gabrielle floods strike

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Residents in the cut-off town of Wairoa describe the moment Cyclone Gabrielle hit. Video / George Heard

Wairoa District Council is about to commission an independent investigation as part of an effort to explain what the town’s mayor believes was unusual flooding linked to wood debris during Cyclone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today