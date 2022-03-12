Clouds converge over Marine Pde as rainy, showery days expected for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

A low pressure system to the north-east of the North Island will bring rain to Hawke's Bay for the week, says MetService.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the low pressure system will also keep the temperature in the region "relatively cool".

"The low pressure system is slightly further east than we initially thought. People can expect persistently cloudy conditions with temperatures on the cool side."

The daytime temperatures are expected to vary between 17 degrees Celsius and 20C for Napier and Hastings for the week.

And overnight lows are expected to vary between 11C and 14C.

The week kicks off with Monday's high expected to be 20C in Napier and Hastings, with overnight lows expected to be 14C in both.

"It's a fairly similar story (temperature-wise) across the region."

She reiterated that rain and cloudy conditions would be "the dominant feature" for the week.

"Wairoa will ve the wettest part of the region, and temperatures in Wairoa District are also expected to be slightly cooler ranging between 16C and 19C for the week."

Makgabutlane said members of the public should keep an eye on the MetService website regarding the rain as things could change quite quickly.