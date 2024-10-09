The Navy ship is leaking fuel from three separate places after hitting a reef and sinking over the weekend. Video / Supplied

The Wairoa District Council is expected to retain its trailblazing 50/50 general and Māori ward structure after receiving just two submissions, both in favour, on a proposal made in a representation review.

The council, which in 2019 became the first in New Zealand with a specific Māori ward, as a result of a referendum at the local elections three years earlier, considered the submissions to its initial proposal on September 24.

The 2016 referendum had 1644 supporting the establishment of Māori wards in the district with 1444 against.

The arrangements - a general ward of three members and a Māori ward of three members - will apply at least for the 2025 triennial local authority elections, although the council decision is subject to an appeal process with any objections needing to be lodged by the end of this month.