Wairoa: Nine tries in muddy Mahia Barry Cup defence

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The spoils of a hard day's work are obvious as Wairoa celebrates the Barry Cup defence win over Matakaoa in the mud at Mahia on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The Wairoa Rugby Sub-Union has opened its representative season 2025 season with another successful defence of the Barry Cup.

Wairoa beat East Coast side Matakaoa 55-14 on Sunday at Kaiuku Domain, Mahia, continuing a stranglehold on the trophy since a successful challenge against Poverty Bay side .

