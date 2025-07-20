Wairoa: Nine tries in muddy Mahia Barry Cup defence

Leading 35-7 at halftime, Wairoa scored 9 tries, the others going to Wayne Hema, Wiremu Erkell, Lennox Shanks, Nikora Smith, Tiakiwai Hauwai and Te Amaru Tuhi. First five-eighths Erkell kicked five conversions.
With sides able to field homegrown players now based elsewhere, the side was captained from the loose forwards by Hugh Taylor, who a week earlier was vice-captain of the Napier Pirate team beaten 47-40 by Taradale in the Maddison Trophy Hawke’s Bay premier final.
Stand-in coach and Tapuae player Paoraian Manual-Harman, who coaches Poverty Bay in this season’s NPC Heartland championship, said the team had a single training session last Wednesday.
Currently injured, he said the team had a good mix of players from Wairoa Athletic, Tapuae, Mahia and Nuhaka and he was hoping for more for this Wednesday’s training and Sunday’s second 2025 cup defence against East Coast side Uawa.
The venue for the defence was on Monday yet to be decided.
Mahia is out of consideration because of the condition of the ground and the sub-union is trying to keep town venue Lambton Square in good condition for the five days of the Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay primary schools tournament from September 22 to 28, the first time the tournament has been played in Wairoa since 2019.
Meanwhile, Central Hawke’s Bay’s defence of another sub-unions trophy, the Bebbingrton Shield, will be played against Northern Whanganui in Ohakune on August 9.
The match had been previously scheduled for Saturday, but a decision to defer the match for three weeks was made last week because of a shortage of players at the weekend.
Next Saturday, Central Hawke’s Bay plays King Country in Waipawa, the second of three matches against NPC Heartland unions this season.
