Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poverty Bay squad named for 2025 Heartland rugby championship

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Poverty Bay's Niko Lauti takes on Ngāti Porou East Coast's Sam Parkes in the King's Birthday weekend derby. Lauti is among the forwards named this week in the Poverty Bay squad for the 2025 Heartland Championship. The Bay start their campaign against the Coast in Gisborne. Photo / Paul Rickard

Poverty Bay's Niko Lauti takes on Ngāti Porou East Coast's Sam Parkes in the King's Birthday weekend derby. Lauti is among the forwards named this week in the Poverty Bay squad for the 2025 Heartland Championship. The Bay start their campaign against the Coast in Gisborne. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Paoraian Manuel-Harman has a new mission.

With Te Pae Hākari Poverty Bay men’s senior club rugby season coming to an end on Saturday, Poverty Bay Weka head coach Manuel-Harman’s attention has turned to the union’s flagship team.

“I’m pretty pleased with this squad and we’re looking forward to getting some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save