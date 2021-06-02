Wairoa mayor unfazed at new rocket site in Canterbury

On the launch pad at Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 at Mahia. Photo / @RocketLab

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little says Canterbury has no chance of "stealing our thunder" despite a bid to rival Mahia's rocket launch site in the South Island.

His response follows the Government's announcement to launch a joint venture (Project Tāwhaki) between Crown and Kaitōrete Ltd which could see about 1000 hectares on Canterbury's Kaitōrete Spit become home to a new rocket launch site and aerospace research facility.

Little said he was interested to see whether the proposal would "get off the ground".

"I am not sure why the Government is investing down there, previous attempts have never gotten off the ground," he said.

"They will need to acquire consents, etc. There's no chance of them stealing our thunder down south."

Rocket Lab too was committed to the East Coast region and Mahia, and wants to keep the flow-on economic benefits within the region, Rocket Lab director of communications Morgan Bailey said.

The Government's investment in an aerospace facility in Christchurch was encouraging and testament to the continued growth of New Zealand's space industry, Bailey said.

"Rocket Lab is currently well served by its two launch pads at Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, as well as an additional launch site in Virginia.

"Rocket Lab initially considered Kaitōrete Spit for its Electron launch site before establishing Launch Complex 1 - the world's first and only private orbital launch site - in Mahia."

Rocket Lab had considered the site for launches in 2015 because it was easy to reach Christchurch from the area, and there were few planes or boats in the area.

But the company eventually chose Mahia instead because it was allowed to launch more rockets there per year. For the Kaitōrete Spit site, only 12 rocket launches would be allowed per year.

"The Mahia location offers a wide range of launch azimuths and enables frequent launch opportunities," Bailey said.

"We've made the long-term commitment to the East Coast region and ensuring the social and economic benefits of Rocket Lab's success flows into local communities through job creation, infrastructure development, environmental protection, and education and community support."

Rocket Lab offers the world's only private orbital launch range in Mahia, New Zealand.

The FAA compliant site can accommodate a launch rate of 120 flights per year and is licensed for a launch to occur every 72 hours.

Project Tāwhaki is a partnership between Kaitōrete Limited (Te Taumutu and Wairewa) and the Crown.

The joint venture partnership will purchase critical parcels of land (1000ha) near Banks Peninsula.

The Crown has contributed $16 million to secure the land. The Crown and the Rūnanga will each own 50 per cent shares in the land and project.