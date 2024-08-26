Wairoa in Focus: Bring on the Barry Cup

The Wairoa sub-union rugby team at the Te Upoko o Te Ika Invitation tournament at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport in Upper Hutt. Photo / Supplied

The Wairoa sub-union rugby team at the Te Upoko o Te Ika Invitation tournament at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport in Upper Hutt. Photo / Supplied

The Wairoa rugby team is looking forward to another big season defending the Barry Cup after one of the sub-union’s biggest missions at the weekend.

The team, coached by Sid Ropitini, played in division two of the Te Upoko o Te Ika Invitation tournament at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport, the high-performance Upper Hutt facilities that are the official training base of New Zealand rugby.

In the four-team section, Wairoa were beaten 12-10 by Manawatū Māori in their first game on Friday, and beat Wairarapa Māori 88-0 on Saturday.

The team will now prepare for the first Barry Cup defence against Te Araroa-based East Coast sub-union Matakaoa in Wairoa on September 8.