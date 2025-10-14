Advertisement
Wairoa flood-mitigation project: Land access agreements reached

Doug Laing
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Wairoa River flooding in June 2024. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Two land access agreements have been reached and two others are close as Wairoa’s new flood mitigation scheme moves towards a possible start by the end of the year.

The progress has been revealed by Crown manager Lawrence Yule, who said positive progress is also being made across several other

