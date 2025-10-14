The project team is working toward being in a position to finalise land access negotiations by mid-December, to enable construction “activity” to begin by the end of the year.
Prequalified contractors completed site visits and technical assessments in September as part of a process that includes a focus on utilising Wairoa and district contractors and supply chains.
Cultural Impact Assessments are also near completion, led by mana whenua representatives of Takitimu Marae, Ruataniwha Marae, and Tawhiti a Maru Marae.
Some Frasertown Rd properties have had Hawke’s Bay Regional Council confirmation of recategorisation from provisional Category 2C to Category 1, following technical assessments confirming flooding in the area came from the Awatere Stream / Paeroa Drainage Scheme, rather than the Wairoa River.
“While we celebrate this positive outcome for these Frasertown Road families, it also reinforces why the broader Wairoa Flood Mitigation project is so vital,” Yule said.
But a “large” number of properties in North Clyde are still waiting for comprehensive flood mitigation solutions that will enable them to “rebuild their lives with confidence.”
Detailed design of protection measures on the south side of the river near Mitchell Road, including stopbank heights, is also being finalised.
“Our shared Kaupapa remains finding the best possible technically viable solution that protects homes, businesses and marae, urupā and cultural taonga, while minimising impacts on whānau, their land and homes.”
The project stems from multiple flood events, firstly since Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023 and 18 options were investigated.
Another flood in June 2024 caused more damage, with 400 flood-affected properties, 128 yellow-stickered as at least part uninhabitable while unrepaired.
The preferred option for engineers was for the North Clyde area, combining a 190m-wide, 1100m-long floodway with stopbanks along the Wairoa River’s southern esplanade.
The Government approved $70 million in funding for a mitigation project. It is hoped it will be completed by January 2017.