Wairoa River flooding in June 2024. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Two land access agreements have been reached and two others are close as Wairoa’s new flood mitigation scheme moves towards a possible start by the end of the year.

The progress has been revealed by Crown manager Lawrence Yule, who said positive progress is also being made across several other directly affected properties.

“We understand that a large number of properties in North Clyde are waiting for this flood mitigation solution so they can rebuild their lives,” he said.

“We know this is an incredibly difficult process for the whānau, home and landowners whose land may be directly impacted by what we’re proposing.

“These conversations require time and care and cannot and should not be rushed. However, we also have an obligation to the wider Wairoa community who are waiting for this solution to rebuild their lives with confidence and certainty.”