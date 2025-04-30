Wairoa’s much-needed flood mitigation solution is one step closer, with the full $70 million of Crown funding ring-fenced for Wairoa released following joint Ministerial approval of the Project Delivery Plan.
The plan was submitted to the Crown in late March by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and was based on the preferred flood mitigation solution Option 1C+ – a refined flood mitigation solution that, once constructed, will enable 627 properties to shift from Category 2C to Category 1.
This followed a decision by the council to progress Option 1C+ at its meeting on March 26.
Crown manager, Lawrence Yule, said progressing Option 1C+ remains subject to land accessibility, and the project team continued to engage directly with those home and landowners impacted by the proposed flood mitigation solution.
“As individual owners have indicated they are ready, we have commenced the independent valuation process, and this work will continue to make progress over the coming weeks.