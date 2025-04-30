“We’re also working with both the Māori Land Court and Te Tumu Paeroa, where appropriate, to support the ongoing kōrero [conversation] with owners of whenua Māori,” Yule said.

The Crown’s $70 million of funding had been set aside following confirmation of the council’s cost-sharing agreement with the Government in August 2023 for flood mitigation in the region.

Council chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby said securing the Crown’s support and endorsement for the preferred flood mitigation solution, Option 1C+, was a significant milestone and an important step forward.

“For the project and for our Wairoa community, with whom we have worked closely to get to this place.

“It also demonstrates the Government’s faith in the process followed to date, and confidence in our ability to deliver a technically viable flood mitigation solution for Wairoa.”

Yule said getting to this point in the project was a direct reflection of the huge amount of work that had been done.

“It’s a testament to the way in which the people of Wairoa have come together to progress one of the most significant infrastructure and resilience projects ever delivered in Wairoa.

“With the PDP approved, the project’s focus remains on securing the land access required to deliver flood mitigation for Wairoa.”

Further cultural assessment activity was also ongoing, to ensure the proposed flood mitigation solution could protect marae and other cultural taonga, including Te Kopua and Waihirere Urupā, he said.

“There is still a significant amount of mahi ahead for us all, and we remain committed to progressing this work at pace, and to continuing to work together to help safeguard the resilience and wellbeing of the community of Wairoa.”