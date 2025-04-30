Advertisement
Wairoa flood protection advances with $70m Crown funding approved

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Positive news from the Hawke's Bay Regional Council on flood risk mitigation work in Wairoa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wairoa’s much-needed flood mitigation solution is one step closer, with the full $70 million of Crown funding ring-fenced for Wairoa released following joint Ministerial approval of the Project Delivery Plan.

The plan was submitted to the Crown in late March by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and was based on the preferred flood mitigation solution Option 1C+ – a refined flood mitigation solution that, once constructed, will enable 627 properties to shift from Category 2C to Category 1.

This followed a decision by the council to progress Option 1C+ at its meeting on March 26.

Crown manager, Lawrence Yule, said progressing Option 1C+ remains subject to land accessibility, and the project team continued to engage directly with those home and landowners impacted by the proposed flood mitigation solution.

“As individual owners have indicated they are ready, we have commenced the independent valuation process, and this work will continue to make progress over the coming weeks.

“We’re also working with both the Māori Land Court and Te Tumu Paeroa, where appropriate, to support the ongoing kōrero [conversation] with owners of whenua Māori,” Yule said.

The Crown’s $70 million of funding had been set aside following confirmation of the council’s cost-sharing agreement with the Government in August 2023 for flood mitigation in the region.

Council chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby said securing the Crown’s support and endorsement for the preferred flood mitigation solution, Option 1C+, was a significant milestone and an important step forward.

“For the project and for our Wairoa community, with whom we have worked closely to get to this place.

“It also demonstrates the Government’s faith in the process followed to date, and confidence in our ability to deliver a technically viable flood mitigation solution for Wairoa.”

Yule said getting to this point in the project was a direct reflection of the huge amount of work that had been done.

“It’s a testament to the way in which the people of Wairoa have come together to progress one of the most significant infrastructure and resilience projects ever delivered in Wairoa.

“With the PDP approved, the project’s focus remains on securing the land access required to deliver flood mitigation for Wairoa.”

Further cultural assessment activity was also ongoing, to ensure the proposed flood mitigation solution could protect marae and other cultural taonga, including Te Kopua and Waihirere Urupā, he said.

“There is still a significant amount of mahi ahead for us all, and we remain committed to progressing this work at pace, and to continuing to work together to help safeguard the resilience and wellbeing of the community of Wairoa.”

