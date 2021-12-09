Waipukurau woman's memories spark nostalgia

Chris and Ninian Hubbard, who raised their family in Nelson St Waipukurau.

Former Waipukurau resident Helen Buxton (née Hubbard) took up writing at 75, and after going on a writing course she wrote 17 stories to be given to her grandchildren.

Helen died in July this year, aged 90, and her son Robert was keen to share some her writings, in the hope of encouraging others to write down their memories, to share with family.

A lot of what Helen wrote was about growing up in Waipukurau.

The family home was at 23 Nelson St, where she lived with her father Ninian, mother Chris, sister Kay and brother Geoff. Her father "Nin" had been severely wounded at the battle of Passchendaele in World War I. Helen found a letter, written on a torn scrap of newsprint by Ninian.

It was hidden away in a box of medals, uniform brass buttons and mounted riflemen brigade emblems in a secret drawer of the family's large Scotch chest.

The letter starts: "Dear Mother, I cannot wish you a Merry Christmas while this holocaust continues."

Nin was not eligible for a soldier settlement farm on his return form the war, due to his war injuries. Instead he gained a degree in agriculture from Lincoln College and worked for the Government as an agricultural adviser.

Helen writes: He was a born farmer, loved the land, horses and dogs — "give me a horse and a gig any day" he'd say when talking about the 1928 Austin 18, the Government car that came with the job of agricultural adviser. He advised returned soldiers on small farms. The Massey Government had bought land from huge sheep station owners.

"We'll get them back cleared in five years", one owner was heard to say in public.

My father hated injustice and exploitation and spoke out about it so much that he received a warning letter from the Government that his job was on the line if he persisted.

Our gate post carried the mark carved by swagmen to tell the next man it was a good place to call in. "Always give them a meal, Chrissie and then they can chop firewood", Dad would say to Mum as he left for work.

Our corner section was the favourite place for all the kids. In the bathroom was a shower big enough for six at a time. So our friends could come in too, on hot afternoons. It was the first shower in the street. All the neighbours came to the Saturday tennis party.

Christmas holidays were at Pourerere Beach, 33 miles over a long winding hilly dusty road with the car laden with family and food we needed for two weeks. The car boiled on the highest hills, but the thought of swimming 10 times a day in the sea kept car sickness away. Nin carried a stepladder into the tide for us to learn to dive.

In summer the Tukituki River had the best deep hole under the traffic bridge — the Gideon girls both dived off the top rail, splitting their foreheads open. Blood everywhere, a few stitches and they were heroes of the schools and the talk of the town. Mr Gideon, our chemist treated all our minor ailments. Also, Mr Gideon acted as vet and if he could not cure a pet animal, he would "put it down" humanely.

Oh Rosemarie I love you was top of the pops when I was 5 years old. Miss Rose Marfell, my teacher in Primer 2, seemed to waltz around the class room singing this song all the time. She was adored by all the tiny tots.

It was 3pm one hot summer's day when a knock came on the classroom door and Miss Marfell went out to speak to a parent. As soon as we were by ourselves there was a great rumpus.

Miss Marfell came in, looking most disapprovingly at us all.

"Stand up all those who were talking."

My friend Barbara Haldane was the only one who stood up.

"Barbara, you may get your things and go home. The rest of the class will stay sitting quietly for five minutes in silence." I have never forgotten it. The only time in all my schooling that honesty was rewarded.

Nin died when Helen was 8. She writes: Our beloved Dr Raymond had come to our back door to give my mother the worst news.

"I am sorry to tell you that your husband has six months to live." My mother nursed Dad with help of Aunty Bliss Cairns, who was a nurse living across the road.

Three years later Jenny Russell came to board with us. She brought her piano and filled our house with music. Jenny taught music at the high school. My mother and Jenny, both teaching, would after school travel to Wellington in the 3.30pm railcar, changing into evening clothes at the Wellington Rail Station. They went to the Opera House or town hall for special concerts. Afterwards they would return to the railway station, change their clothes and catch the Dominion car at 1am back to Waipukurau, arriving at 5am and back to teaching at 9am.

Jenny married Charlie Ellison, who farmed Sylvania on Paget Rd. They also had a house on the corner of Nelson St and Gaisford Tce, opposite the cottage Chris Hubbard had moved to.

When Helen announced she was marrying Tom, a Catholic, both her Presbyterian family and Tom's family were shocked. Her mum said "What are you thinking about Helen? — you know you'd have to sign your children's education to the Pope?" Tom's mother in Dundee said "I will have to go into a nunnery to pray for him, he will be in purgatory for all eternity".

But they did get married, at the Waipukurau Presbyterian Church.

Helen died on July 24, 2021 aged 90, and at noon on January 22, 2022 at Waipukurau Cemetery her ashes will be buried in her mother's grave, also shared by her siblings and Geoff's wife Sheila. Anyone who knew the family is welcome to attend or to contact Robert Buxton, 027 800 7452, robert@buxtonwalker.co.nz