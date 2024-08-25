Advertisement
Waipukurau Subway closed as franchisee put into liquidation

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Aanya Parusomula Limited, the franchisee of Subway in Waipukurau, has been placed in liquidation. Photo / Michaela Gower

The franchisee that ran Waipukurau Subway has been placed into liquidation, with the eatery closed until further notice.

The company, Aanya Parusomula Limited, was placed in liquidation on the application of Inland Revenue Christchurch at Auckland High Court on August 15.

An official assignee was appointed liquidator of the 10-year-old company.

MBIE insolvency and trustee service national manager Russell Fildes said the official assignee was still in the early stages of the administration.

“This liquidation has not yet established who the creditors of the company are or the amounts they are owed.”

Residents and travellers are no longer able to pop into the eatery for a sub, which is closed until further notice. Photo / Michaela Gower
“The first report is due on or before September 19, 2024, which will include more details about the liquidation.”

The eatery is housed in the high-profile commercial complex with a distinctive sawtooth roof design on the corner Russell and Herbert Sts.

Last year it was reported that five tenants occupied the premises, which generated a net annual income of about $156,203 plus GST and operating expenses.

The international sandwich chain had a nine-year lease to July 2026 plus two six-year renewal rights.

The store was hit by a high-profile armed robbery in July 2019 when two young men, wearing black clothing and with their faces covered, entered the store wielding a knife and hammer.

The pair made off with about $400, with police arresting two teenagers in relation to the incident two days later.

Creditors who are owed money by Aanya Parusomula Limited can make a claim in the liquidation by going to www.insolvency.govt.nz.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

