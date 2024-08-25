Aanya Parusomula Limited, the franchisee of Subway in Waipukurau, has been placed in liquidation. Photo / Michaela Gower

The franchisee that ran Waipukurau Subway has been placed into liquidation, with the eatery closed until further notice.

The company, Aanya Parusomula Limited, was placed in liquidation on the application of Inland Revenue Christchurch at Auckland High Court on August 15.

An official assignee was appointed liquidator of the 10-year-old company.

MBIE insolvency and trustee service national manager Russell Fildes said the official assignee was still in the early stages of the administration.

“This liquidation has not yet established who the creditors of the company are or the amounts they are owed.”