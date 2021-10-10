Waipukurau library closure: Council decides not to take legal action over strengthening works

Waipukurau Centennial Library has been closed since May 2020. Photo / Google Maps

Central Hawke's Bay District Council has decided not to take legal action over works it claims failed to strengthen the library building and community hall in Waipukurau.

Waipukurau Centennial Library has been closed since May 2020 after the council received engineering advice that the building was unsafe and earthquake-prone.

Waipukurau Memorial Hall was also found to be earthquake-prone in July 2020 but it has remained open, as the structural issues are not as bad as the library.

Between 2014 and 2017, strengthening works were carried out on both buildings to improve the buildings' earthquake strengthening.

Works being carried out on the library in 2015.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council has since sought and obtained legal advice about whether it should take legal action against any individuals or entities involved in the failed 2014 to 2017 works, in a bid to recover any losses suffered by the council.

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker said the council had now decided not to pursue any legal action.

The decision was made at the council's finance and infrastructure committee meeting last week, following advice around the costs involved in taking legal action.

"This is not the result that any of us wanted, but the time, money and risk involved in pursuing this matter is not in the best interests of our community," Walker said.

"Council shares the frustration that our community has on this matter and thanks them for their patience as we have worked through this process.

"The ultimate decision is also frustrating, but we are now focused on how we front up to making sensible future investment in these buildings.

"This will be part of a strategic review of all council facilities, buildings, land and reserves over the coming six months."

The council has not made a decision on what to do with the library building, which remains closed.