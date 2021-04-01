Waipukurau Kiwibank closure announced

Going...Waipukurau's Kiwibank will close on June 25

Kiwibank has announced it will close its Waipukurau branch on June 25.

Despite 43 submissions including those from CHB mayor Alex Walker, Tukituki MP Anna Lorck and Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty the bank has made the decision to close the Ruataniwha St branch, offering staff redeployment and saying Kiwibank is "committed to supporting customers through the transition".

A Kiwibank spokesperson said "much of the feedback acknowledged the rapid change in customer preferences to online banking as well as identifying issues of particular concern.

"After carefully weighing the views expressed, and acknowledging those of our people, we have decided to close the branch on 25 June 2021. We appreciate this will be disappointing news for some in the community."

Asked about the impact on elderly and vulnerable banking clients who may not be competent online bankers, Kiwibank replied "Kiwibank recognises change is difficult for some and we will continue to make it a priority to support customers to use alternative ways of banking, both digital and non-digital.

"Between now and when the branch closes, our people in the branch will be working closely with customers to let them know about the other ways they can bank with us. Our specialist Digital Angels will continue to provide tailored help to any customer who wants additional support, and we have resources on our website for people to learn at their own pace. In addition, through our partnership with Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa, we will be providing free digital banking workshops in Waipukurau before the branch closes.

"We also appreciate that some business customers may be impacted. We will be discussing with them how some of their needs such as cash collection could be met by other providers. Kiwibank intends to retain its ATM in the area — the ATM has recently been upgraded to allow deposits to be made. In addition, our mobile mortgage managers remain operating in the area so will still be available to meet with customers to discuss their home loan needs."

Upset clients have taken to Facebook with one saying "the ordinary people who supported them over the years have been forgotten, especially the elderly. Now they won't deal with cheques, only open certain days of the week, and have cut staff numbers dramatically. But they still expect us to trust them enough to buy insurance, travel and other products every opportunity they get. It's all take and no give, and many of us are feeling thoroughly fed up with being sidelined by these huge corporate organisations."

Mayor Alex Walker said the next move could be to convince the NZ Bankers' Association of the need for a future banking hub in CHB.

"Losing our banks poses a risk to vulnerable community members and to the relationship our young people need to have with a bank.

"There is a huge impact on small businesses who rely on cash handling facilities and to community groups with multi signatory situations. The banks want us to use technology but they have failed to provide solutions to some of these situations.

"In the meantime we need to continue to support the services that do remain ... our branches of NZCU Baywide, BNZ's secure cash handling facility and ANZ."

MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck said she was disappointed that Kiwibank have decided not to support an opportunity to develop a hub concept as a more positive solution.

"Speaking as a local MP I would have hoped and encouraged Kiwibank to be more community driven to grow its customer base and build a stronger relationship with Central Hawke's Bay."