The architect's concept of Waipawa's new Four Square, which will feature more shelving, more storage and wider aisles. Photo /supplied

The unusual sight of a large crane looming over Waipawa's main street last week drew curious stares and a buzz of excitement.

The crane was placing the first of the walls that will become the town's new Four Square supermarket.

Waipawa was a scene of devastation in May of last year, after the town's only supermarket was gutted in a major fire that closed the main street and sent a firefighter to hospital with steam burns.

The early morning fire gutted Waipawa's only supermarket.

Along with the complete loss of the Four Square, the childcare facility Lulu and Max, in an adjoining building, was forced to relocate.

Other businesses in the district were quick to step in and help out, making sure the community could still access groceries while the Four Square owners Graham and Rachel Williams scrambled to establish a Four Square "pop-up shop" next to the old site.

Building owner Jason Wray shortly after the Waipawa Four Square was destroyed by fire, last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

The building's owner Jason Wray was quick to assure Waipawa residents there would be a rebuild and now, despite challenges of Covid, supply issues and the wettest winter in decades, that build is underway.

"It's been a long time coming," Jason says, "but all the contractors are lined up, all the steel is in Napier, as is the cladding, and we're ready to rise from the ashes."

Jason has a strong focus on using local contractors, trades and suppliers for the build.

The new build has started rising from the ashes of the old Waipawa Four Square.

"The architect, earthworks, builders, plumbers, roofing, timber supplies, joiner ... they are all local businesses and they are all enthusiastic about the project. It's going to be something special.

"It's an opportunity. It's not one we wanted but we have to see it as an opportunity and make the best of it."

The new supermarket will be 30 per cent larger than the previous building.

It will have a mezzanine floor for office space, allowing the ground floor to have more shelving, more storage, wider aisles and more freezers.

This will also allow for a wider grocery range.

While larger, the new store will be easier to operate, because it's designed for maximum efficiency.

The design includes wide entry doors and mobility access, more — and wider — car parks including designated staff parking, more mobility car parks, electric vehicle charging stations, mobility scooter charging ports and an ATM.

Modern, energy-efficient technology will run the refrigeration and air conditioning units, which will be "all green and all solar", Jason says.

There will be self-service checkouts and 36 click and collect lockers — half of them refrigerated. The in-store refrigerators will be rear-stacked, with trucks unloading goods directly to the back of the fridges and freezers, while customers select from the front.

It has been an opportunity to bring the latest in supermarket design and technology to the country's oldest inland town, Jason says.

When the build is complete the store is expected to be handed over to Foodstuffs — Four Square's parent company — and a specialist team will undertake the interior fit-out.

Once the new store is open, the building that houses the current pop-up store will be demolished and that space will be turned into parking.

Four Square Waipawa franchise owner Graham Williams says he and his team are excited about the new store.

"It's a bigger shop with more space and we can carry a bigger range — it's great for our customers.

"For our staff it will be more efficient and streamlined.

"Once the building is handed over to us, the specialist team will fit it out to the latest Four Square design.

"We will be the first Hawke's Bay Four Square to be fitted out to the new standard ... Taradale is being renovated to the new standard but we are the first new build."

"Four Square is New Zealand's oldest supermarket brand but the new design will be cutting edge and we can't wait to unveil it to our customers. We're already planning our opening specials and our suppliers are on board."

Jason is expecting to complete the build this summer.

Graham says the interior build should take about three months.

"It has been a hard time since the fire," Graham says, "but this new build is something positive to come out of it all. Not just for us, but for Waipawa as a whole."