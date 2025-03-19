The declining numbers raised concern in November last year when Anglican Church leadership sought community input into the next steps for St Peter’s to keep the doors open.

Pip Burne, a member of the Friends of St Peter’s group, grew up in Waipawa and was a member of the congregation. She got married and her children were baptised at the church but said she hadn’t been a regular attendee for around 18 years.

She said the reduction in churchgoers could be attributed to a societal shift in how people spend their time on a Sunday.

“Sunday used to be the day of worship, and all the shops were closed and that’s all anyone did was go to church and have a day of rest.”

Burne said Sunday had become “just a normal day” and that, combined with an ageing population in Central Hawke’s Bay, had led to a steady decline in people.

She said those still in attendance on a Sunday were the “older members of our community” who had worshipped at the church for up to 70 years.

“They have had 50, 60, 70 years of going to St Peter’s so changing churches is going to be very sad.”

The Anglican parish in Tamatea-Central Hawke’s Bay stretches from Ōtāne to Pōrangahau, Ongaonga and Ormondville. It includes seven church buildings and two halls.

The history of St Peter’s dates back to 1860, when F.S. Abbott set aside four acres (1.6ha) for a church, cemetery and vicarage.

The original church was built of white pine, pit sawn in “the Bush” at Waipawa. It was finished in 1861 and dedicated in 1862.

Burne said the church “sits quite regally on top of the hill in Waipawa”, so it was important to figure out the best use for the space.

She said the group had proposed that the church be opened to other denominations, and be used for concerts and art galleries.

“It’s just another beautiful community space that can be utilised.”

Reverend Deborah Broome, the priest in charge of the parish of Central Hawke’s Bay, said the Waipawa worshipers would be welcomed with open arms at other churches within the parish.

“The three or four people rattling around in the beautiful and large church ... can be gathered up into a larger congregation.”

Broome said an ageing population had contributed to the decline in worshippers across the country.

“You can tell by the size of the church, it was for a lot more people.”

She said they were looking at options for the building.

“No decisions have been made, we are still looking at possible things we might do to use the building more in the midst of that community ... it is a long slow process.”

