Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Waipawa: St Peter’s Church holds final Sunday service amid dwindling numbers

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Narendra Modi calls for Christopher Luxon's support to address anti-India activities in New Zealand and Act reveals they are looking for candidates to run in local body elections.

Dwindling numbers have forced the final members of Waipawa St Peter’s Anglican Church Sunday congregation to seek a new place of worship.

The church hosted its last Sunday service on March 16 with options now being considered for future use of the 19th-century gothic-style church.

The building will remain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today