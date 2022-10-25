The cast of Aladdin is ready to hit the boards.

We've all heard of the phrase, 'Third time's the charm', and Waipawa M&D is no stranger to this concept.

The music and dramatic society's upcoming show Aladdin - specifically written for M&D by Roger Hall - has been postponed twice in the last 12 months, and now, being less than a month out before they are due to go on stage, the cast and crew are keeping their fingers (as well as everything else) crossed.

Director Madeleine Howard is at the helm once again (her last show as director was Cinderella in 2020, which was a hit with audiences) and says she is very pleased to be able to finally present this amazing show. The cast and crew say her "concept, time, planning, and just all-round enthusiasm has kept us going, and we are ready to let the public see what we've been working on."

Aladdin is set in Waipawa, with plenty of local references and up-to-date topical jokes, as well as fabulous costuming, fantastic singing and dancing, and all-round entertainment.

During one of the recent full rehearsals, Waipawa M&D had the man himself, Sir Roger Hall, on-site. He gave his seal of approval, and will most definitely be in the opening night audience.

Sir Roger said he was very pleased to see so many cast members taking part.

Central Hawke's Bay (and surrounding areas) is lucky to have a lot of talent on stage, with some familiar long-term M&Ders that audiences know and love, as well as some wonderful new faces which will grace the stage for the first time.

Tickets to the Waipawa M&D production of Aladdin are on sale on Eventfinda, with opening night on Friday, November 18, and the season running until November 26.