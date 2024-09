Three men have been arrested and are facing arson charges after three large fires in Waipawa, Central Hawke's Bay.

The 23-year-olds were arrested on Friday after weeks of inquiries into the fires, which broke out about 11.30pm on September 7.

It was reported that fireworks were allegedly seen being shot out of a vehicle’s window as it drove along Hautope Rd.

Three significant fires were sparked as a result, and flames were fanned by strong winds.