Witnesses are asked to call 105 and reference file number: 240908/5784

Meanwhile, Waipawa, Tikokino, Ongaonga and Tamatea Rural Volunteer Fire Brigades were called to a woolshed fire on Linburn Rd, Waipawa at 3pm on Monday.

The fire may have been started by embers reigniting from a burn-off a week ago.

On Monday night, appliances and firefighters from Waipawa, Waipukurau, and Otane were called to a garage fire on Bibby Street, Waipawa. Welding equipment is a possible cause of the fire.

The alarm was raised at 10.30pm and firefighters were on the scene until early Tuesday morning.

Police and fire brigades were also called to a crash which briefly blocked SH2 between Waipukurau and Waipawa, about 9.30am on Sunday. There were no injuries, and a 20-year-old Napier male was processed for drink driving.

Tametea Rural and Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigades were called to a grass fire near Waipukurau after a burnout got out of control about 4pm on Tuesday. The 20m x 30m fire was brought under control by 5pm.

Police are investigating a second break-in at the Waipawa Clock Shop, on High St, Waipawa, about 10.40pm on Saturday. A tray of G-Shock watches was taken. The shop was broken into a week before, but the burglar left empty-handed.

Anyone with information or who is offered G-Shock watches is asked to contact police, phone 105.



