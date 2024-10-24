In July the council proposed to extend the ban the length of the beach apart from two vehicle access areas for permitted activities – a 400m strip at the Tiakitai Rd access point and a 350m strip between the two boat ramps at Paparewa Reserve. It would apply year-round.

It was the council’s second round of consultation in as many years on the subject of vehicles on Waimārama Beach.

More than 800 submissions were received in two weeks (once duplicates were removed).

Approximately 33% of submissions were from Waimārama. Eighty-one percent of submissions received said they did not support the proposed change. Nineteen per cent said they did support the proposed change.

In August a Waimārama Working Group was formed, chaired by local resident and Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor for Heretaunga, Sophie Siers.

Buddo said the group had made progress and a way forward.

Council papers show the working group has proposed the introduction of a trial bylaw for a 12-month period, which would include a permit system.

It has proposed that only four-wheel quads and side-by-sides be permitted vehicles on the beach, with two-wheel motorbikes, cars and utes banned.

“During summer (Labour weekend-Easter) permitted vehicles could access the beach from Airini Rd and travel north only. During winter permitted vehicles could access the beach from Airini Rd, and travel anywhere on the beach, north or south.”

Buddo said the community proposal deserved a chance to get off the ground.

Council papers said a full read of the July submissions revealed that the positions of the submitters were more nuanced than a simple 80/20 split for and against.

For example, some submitters who did not support the change were not necessarily against more vehicle restrictions on the beach. In some cases, they wanted a different form of management, or they wanted greater restrictions than what was proposed in the consulted option.

A submission was also received from the Trustees of Waipuka 2E who were concerned about vehicle access via the former Waingongoro Stream bed. Given these concerns, officers have commissioned a Heritage Assessment of these reserves.

Council notes say officers have obtained a legal opinion regarding the ability for council to adopt the proposal of the Waimārama Working Group and introduce a “trial bylaw” to be in place this summer.

The legal opinion recommends that the proposal, particularly the permit scheme, would likely require a further round of consultation.

“Officers will seek to monitor the situation over summer, in terms of numbers, behaviours and issues. This will provide useful information for council when it considers the matter next year.”



