The ban also extends 2 nautical miles (3.7km) offshore including the waters around Bare Island.
“I have agreed to Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama’s request for a further two-year pāua ban over their rohe moana," Jones said.
“I acknowledge hapū observations of localised depletion of pāua and share their concerns that the recovering pāua population would not sustain harvesting at this time.
“While the full impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle on pāua are not known, removing fishing pressure is an immediate measure to make sure the pāua have the best chance to recover."
The blackfoot pāua ban hasn’t been entirely popular, with some suggesting it has caused problems elsewhere.
Pourerere Beach resident and Central Hawke’s Bay district councillor Jerry Greer, speaking to Hawke’s Bay Today in October, said it was no secret that beaches along the CHB coast were getting “hammered”.
He said Pourerere (south of Waimārama) in particular had seen an influx of pāua gatherers since the Waimārama ban.
“It started happening post-Covid really. The word got out that Pourerere was a very good spot for pāua and access to Pourerere Beach and further to Aramoana was easy," he said.
“The Waimārama rāhui has been on for two years now and it’s caused havoc out there to be quite honest.
“Some days out there you would see over 100 vehicles out by the reef or around the beaches collecting pāua and other seafood daily during the weekends.”