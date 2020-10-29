Vomiting virus circulating in Hawke's Bay schools

HBDHB medical officer of health Rachel Eyre said a number schools throughout Hawke's Bay have reported a "significant increase" in tummy bugs. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay parents are being urged to keep their children at home if they are feeling unwell as a vomiting and diarrhoea bug circulates through early childhood centres and schools.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Rachel Eyre said a number schools throughout Hawke's Bay have reported a "significant increase" in tummy bugs.

Eyre said the bug is the highly infectious norovirus.

Most people experience vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and fatigue but Eyre said most symptions last just 24 hours.

Anyone with vomiting or diarrhoea should stay away from work and sick children should be kept home for at least 48 hours after symptoms had cleared.

"Careful attention to hand washing would help prevent the bug spreading," Eyre said.

"People with stomach bugs can be infectious after the symptoms stop and on some occasions for up to two weeks so [do] not to swim in public swimming pools for two weeks."

Eyre added: "It is very important to make sure children don't get dehydrated, so they should drink plenty of fluid and have oral rehydration drinks while they are ill."

For information or advice Call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for health advice or contact your family doctor or for more information www.ourhealthhb.nz.