The value of formal volunteering to the NZ economy was put at $4 billion five years ago. All of those hours from hundreds of thousands of us add up. Volunteer Hawke’s Bay board chair Margot Earwaker says the figure is an underestimation, because the impact of volunteering goes “beyond the dollar value”. It creates community services that wouldn’t exist without it. It eases pressure on public resources. And it makes such a positive difference to people’s lives. In this article for NZME series On The Up, reporter Rafaella Melo explores a new wave of volunteering that is opening doors to the young and the time poor.
Fulltime mum of four Aliesha Gordon never expected volunteering would become such a central part of her life.
As branch co-ordinator for Bellyful Hawke’s Bay, a charity that provides home-cooked meals to whānau with babies or young children in need, she manages a team of volunteers almost entirely from home.
Bellyful is one of many NZ volunteer organisations embracing digital roles to make volunteering easier in the post-Covid era.
“We use online tools to stay connected, and it’s all about working smarter,” Gordon says.
According to the State of Volunteering in Aotearoa report released in 2024, there has been a notable rise in online-only voluntary organisations, especially after the pandemic.
Red Cross director of communications Rowan Wornertold Hawke’s Bay Today the organisation is finding ways to make volunteering more accessible.
“We are noticing an interest in flexible and remote volunteering options, particularly since the pandemic,” she said.
“While in-person volunteering remains at the heart of what we do, we recognise that digital roles can help expand our reach and provide opportunities for those who may not be able to volunteer in traditional ways.”
Red Cross has also digitised its volunteer application process and introduced online training to make engagement easier, particularly for younger volunteers.
“We are at the beginning of our journey in this space and are exploring ways to grow and refine our digital volunteer offerings,” Worner says.
Although not yet the majority, many organisations are experiencing rapid digitisation and growth, with 49.4% using digital or online systems to manage their volunteers’ activities, according to the State of Volunteering report.
In Hawke’s Bay, some are adopting remote methods, including digital management and working-from-home strategies.
She said the organisation can partially work remotely, engaging in virtual meetings and supporting people by knitting, mending or washing from home.
“I think volunteers are often overlooked when we think of our economy, but these individuals are often highly skilled and experienced members of society who give their precious time to support others.”