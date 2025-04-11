Her role involves organising deliveries, overseeing social media, recruiting and managing volunteers, and handling monthly reports - all of it remotely.

“As long as I have my phone, I can do it from anywhere,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Aliesha Gordon manages Bellyful’s social media from the comfort of her couch. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Once a month, she joins an in-person “cookathon”, where volunteers prepare up to 250 meals, but otherwise, she can do it while managing her four kids – aged 3, 9, 12 and 13 – and her family business.

“Being able to volunteer from home means I don’t have to choose between spending time with my children and giving back,” she says.

“If I had to go somewhere to do this role, it wouldn’t work with my lifestyle.”

Aliesha Gordon holding frozen meals from the Bellyful freezer at her garage. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Bellyful is one of many NZ volunteer organisations embracing digital roles to make volunteering easier in the post-Covid era.

“We use online tools to stay connected, and it’s all about working smarter,” Gordon says.

According to the State of Volunteering in Aotearoa report released in 2024, there has been a notable rise in online-only voluntary organisations, especially after the pandemic.

Red Cross director of communications Rowan Wornertold Hawke’s Bay Today the organisation is finding ways to make volunteering more accessible.

“We are noticing an interest in flexible and remote volunteering options, particularly since the pandemic,” she said.

“While in-person volunteering remains at the heart of what we do, we recognise that digital roles can help expand our reach and provide opportunities for those who may not be able to volunteer in traditional ways.”

Red Cross has also digitised its volunteer application process and introduced online training to make engagement easier, particularly for younger volunteers.

“We are at the beginning of our journey in this space and are exploring ways to grow and refine our digital volunteer offerings,” Worner says.

Although not yet the majority, many organisations are experiencing rapid digitisation and growth, with 49.4% using digital or online systems to manage their volunteers’ activities, according to the State of Volunteering report.

In Hawke’s Bay, some are adopting remote methods, including digital management and working-from-home strategies.

In January 2024, Keaton Pitcher joined Volunteer Hawke’s Bay, where he dedicated three to four hours weekly to supporting non-profit organisations.

His role includes managing volunteer listings, communicating with potential volunteers, outreach, and social media management.

“Digital volunteering allows for a lot of freedom and flexibility,” Pitcher told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“[It] opens spaces for people who want to engage in their community but may not possess the resources or ability to do it more physically.”

While remote volunteering could sometimes lack the sense of connection that in-person roles provide, he believes both have unique value.

“Digital volunteering allows people to utilise sometimes more niche skills in communication, media and technology which can be pivotal for non-profit organisations.”

Keaton Pitcher applies his digital skills to volunteer work, demonstrating the growing role of remote contributions. Photo / Supplied

Chairwoman of the board of Volunteering Hawke’s Bay, Margot Earwaker, said the pandemic pushed organisations to rethink new ways to communicate and provide services.

She is involved with six charities, including one that provides meals for those in need at Women’s Refuge.

“They all bake from home,” Earwaker says.

“I’m one of the drivers, and then I go and pick it up once a week. So, some of the volunteers are always going to be at home, cooking, volunteering and contributing.”

For her, attracting volunteers, especially younger ones, is challenging, but digital roles can help.

She said some volunteers prefer to work remotely for administrative tasks, and many organisations now make it possible.

The volunteer force is not just transforming community engagement, but also quietly reshaping the economy.

One example is the work done by Pregnancy Help Hastings and Napier.

In four years, the organisation has supported more than 6000 families in the region.

Ngaire MacDonald (left), Susy Ratcliffe and Denise Flaherty volunteering at Pregnancy Help Hastings and Napier. Photo / Supplied

Branch co-ordinator Susy Ratcliffe says their work not only reduces waste but also eases financial pressure.

“The work our volunteers do undoubtedly saves cost for the Government and social services.

“Whānau can come to us without the need for referral and collect everything they need for babies, from premature to age 2.”

She said the organisation can partially work remotely, engaging in virtual meetings and supporting people by knitting, mending or washing from home.

“I think volunteers are often overlooked when we think of our economy, but these individuals are often highly skilled and experienced members of society who give their precious time to support others.”